Minority Leader urges citizens: Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is urging citizens to rid themselves of the negative influences that prevent them from living out the true meaning of Emancipation.

In a statement on August 1, the holiday to commemorate the observance of African Emancipation Day, Morris reminded citizens of a line in the Bob Marley’s classic song, Redemption Songs, which urged people to “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery.”

He said, “Physical chains may have fallen but too many of us still live trapped in self-doubt, division and petty distractions. If we are to rise like our ancestors dreamed, we must break free within ourselves.

“We must recognise the power that runs through our veins as descendants of kings and queens, warriors and visionaries. Our future depends on our ability to unite, not just for ourselves but for the upliftment of our communities, our island, our nation.”

Morris urged citizens to view this year’s Emancipation observance as a turning point.

“Let us rise in purpose, walk boldly in the legacy of our ancestors and build the Tobago and Trinidad and Tobago they would be proud of.

“We are stronger than we think, more capable than we know and more powerful when we stand together. The struggle is not over but neither is our strength to finish what they started.”

Earlier in his statement, the Darrel Spring/Whim assemblyman reflected on the significance of the observance.

“Today, (August 1), we honour the memory of our foreparents who endured the worst human cruelty but never surrendered their dignity. Though they were chained, beaten and stripped of freedom, they carried within them a fire that refused to be put out. From their pain was born a legacy of resilience, courage, strength and brilliance that still lives in us today.”

He said Emancipation was not a favour but a fight.

“It marked the beginning, not the end of our journey to true freedom.”

The Tobago of Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, paid tribute to the strength, courage and legacy of the African ancestors.

“This day reminds us of the fight for freedom and the ongoing journey toward fairness, equal chances and inclusion for all,” the Chamber said in a release to celebrate the observance.

The organisation added, “As we remember the past, we also renew our promise to support growth, business and more opportunities for people across Tobago. Let us keep working together to build a better future with respect, creativity and unity.”