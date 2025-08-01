Marabella man dies in car crash

- File photo

A 42-year-old man was killed in a crash along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Tarouba on the night of July 30.

Police investigators from the Southern Division said Keron Applewhite of Marabella, died on the spot. The crash occurred around 11.45 pm.

According to reports, Applewhite was driving his AD wagon along the northbound lane, while a 35-year-old man from Palmiste was driving a Kia Sorento along the southbound lane.

The Palmiste driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle, which crossed the median and slammed into Applewhite’s car, sending it into nearby bushes.

Applewhite died instantly, while the other driver was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Officers from the Mon Repos Police Station and the Highway Patrol Unit were among the first responders. Investigations are ongoing.

He was the second person to be killed as a result of a vehicular accident this past week.

On Monday night, Kalisa Danclair drowned in the Oropouche River shortly after her car slammed into the steel barrier on the side of the Debe Trace bridge, with her car then plunging into the river. An autopsy later confirmed she drowned after being trapped in the car which became fully submerged in the river.