Let's unite country on this special day

A dancer dressed in the flags of countries touched by Africa and its descendants takes part in the Kambule Street Procession during African Emancipation Day celebrations on Independence Square, Port of Spain, on August 1, 2024. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Today we celebrate African Emancipation Day and I know many people will have their plans for this special occasion. II believe the majority of us are aware of the history of slavery and all the suffering. Although the memories linger, it is important that we learn from the past but push forward into the future.

This African Emancipation Day should not be just another holiday. It should be about recognising that we were all brought here with a purpose. I do not believe it was by chance. So, let us unite, love, and care for each other. This should be the intention of us all.

Our land is suffering because of divisions brought about by pettiness, politics, and ethnicity, just a few things that keep us divided. One has to be naive not to see what is taking place.

I call on our leaders to use their office to bring the people together so that we can move forward as one. In so doing, we will create a TT where every creed and race finds an equal place.

We have talked enough about unity, togetherness, and being our brother’s keeper. It is now time to act and put aside the hypocrisy, letting what we say be demonstrated in our lives. This African Emancipation Day, let those enslaved by hate, spite, and bitterness be emancipated from these demonic qualities, treating every human being as we expect to be treated.

It is up to us to make TT a better place to live. We cannot afford to leave the country in a mess for others to fix.

So, do enjoy your holiday, but take some time to look in the mirror. If by chance there is something that needs fixing, show humility and be willing to make the necessary adjustment.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail