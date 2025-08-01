Isabella Ramdeen putts girls' 11-13 Caribbean Jr Golf silver

TT's Isabella Ramdeen receives her prize for a silver medal performance in the girls' 11-13 division at the Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championships in Puerto Rico on July 31. - TTGA

Trinidad and Tobago’s Isabella Ramdeen struck girls 11-13 silver while the team finished fifth overall on the final day of this year’s Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championships, which concluded at the Grande Reserve Golf Course in Puerto Rico on July 31.

Ramdeen proved to be one of TT’s brightest young talents when she finished the three-day tournament with a score of +17 (74 + 79 + 80). Bermudan Darina Betschart (–4 under par) won the division.

In the boys 15 and under, team TT placed third behind winners Puerto Rico and second placed Dominican Republic. TT’s Ethan Collier finished fifth with +24 (75 + 82 + 83), supported by compatriots Ben Laughlin (+29) and Isaiah Rowley (+31).

To the boys 18 and under, Puerto Rico dominated with all top three individual spots under par. TT team captain Ross Ramkissoon placed seventh with +8 (73 + 73 + 78) while teammate Adam Green finished 18th with +30 (82 + 82 + 82).

Team TT tied for third with the Bahamas in country standings in the category.

Meanwhile, Josh Frankland finished tied for 9th place with a score of +31 (83 + 83 + 81) in the boys 13 and under. Varin Singh finished 14th (89 + 88 + 86), with the pair combining to finish tied for 6th with Barbados in the country standings.

And in the girls under 18, Elise La Borde placed tenth with +44 (85 + 88 + 87)

A TT Golf Association statement on July 31 praised the young golfers for their performances on the regional stage.

“A solid team showing in highly competitive divisions,” it said. “Team TT leaves Puerto Rico with heads held high, having demonstrated skill, sportsmanship, and the spirit of TT.”

“From podium finishes to breakthrough performances, our junior athletes have laid a strong foundation for the future of golf in the region.

The TTGA extends heartfelt congratulations to all players, coaches, managers, and supporters who made this journey possible.”

Top Country Standings

1st – Puerto Rico (162 points)

2nd – Dominican Republic (126 points)

3rd – Bahamas (124 points)

4th – Jamaica (100 points)

5th – Trinidad and Tobago (97 points)