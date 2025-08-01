Indo-Caribbean Music Awards announces finalists
The Indo-Caribbean Music Awards is an annual event celebrating the diverse and vibrant musical landscape of the Indo-Caribbean community. This event will honour the achievements of artistes, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the region’s music industry.
A media release said, the first ICMA is being done in partnership with the National Council of Indian Culture and will be held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts on September 11.
The first stage of voting was completed on July 18. This first stage was done to identify the final list of nominees for each category. The voting is being done by members and industry professionals from the entertainment industry.
Four categories that are being decided by a special committee – International breakthrough artiste, Most promising indo-caribbean dance group, Posthumous award and
Lifetime acheivement award.
The 103fm Fan’s Choice Award will be decided through a special 103fm promotion.
The nominees are as follows:
Best male artiste
Raymond Ramnarine
Ravi B
Vicadi Singh
Anil Bheem
Rakesh Yankeran
Best female artiste
Savita Singh
Katelin Sultan
Rasika Dindial
Reshma Ramlal
Rawytee Ramroop
Best original song
Adesh Samaroo – One Nip of Puncheon
Rakesh Yankaran – Kaisa Bahaar
Rasika Dindial – Dudu Kat
Rooplal Girdharrie – Char Balma
Suresh Maraj – Wok De Land
Best chutney soca collaboration
Ravi B and Nisha B – Lawa
Raquel John and Hunter – Plenty Iron
Captain Kendal, Dawg E Slaughter and LTron – Suga Water
Ravi B and Tempa – Chutney Steam
Hemlatha Dindial and Rawytee Ramroop – Daaga Piya
Song of the year
Kenneth Salick – 4x4 Van
JO-E – Miss Me Again
Anil Bheem – Indian Anthem
Ravi B – Wedding Party
Raymond Ramnarine – Touch De Ground
Best new artiste
Katelin Sultan
Vanita Willie
Tony Cuttz
Vicadi Singh
Sunil Ramsundar
Best chutney soca
Jo-e – Miss Me Again
Ravi B – Shirley Gyal
Rick Ram – Luzaar
Rasika Dindial – Jing-a-ling
Kenneth Salick – 4x4 Van
Best taan singing/baithak gana
Sunil Ramsundar – Ab Choliya
Rasika Dindial – Dudu Kat
Suresh Maraj – Wok De Land
Dubraj Persad – Shaadi Karo
Rooplal G – Char Balma
Producer of the year
Big Rich – D Pungalunks Factory
Rishi Gayadeen – RG Productions
Rishi Mahatoo – Maha Studios
Kishore ‘Wizzy’ Ramdath – Wizzy Studio
Professor Bounty – Bounty Target Productions
Best music video
Savita Singh – Bachupan
Ravi B and Nisha B – Lawa
Kenneth Salick – 4x4 Van
Raymond Ramnarine & Rakesh Yankaran – Chande Jaisa
Raymond Ramnarine – Touch De Ground
Best indo-caribbean band
Raymond Ramnarine & Dil-E-Nadan
Ravi B & Karma
RG the Band
Avatar
Shakti Strings
