Indo-Caribbean Music Awards announces finalists

Raymond Ramnarine -

The Indo-Caribbean Music Awards is an annual event celebrating the diverse and vibrant musical landscape of the Indo-Caribbean community. This event will honour the achievements of artistes, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the region’s music industry.

A media release said, the first ICMA is being done in partnership with the National Council of Indian Culture and will be held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts on September 11.

The first stage of voting was completed on July 18. This first stage was done to identify the final list of nominees for each category. The voting is being done by members and industry professionals from the entertainment industry.

Four categories that are being decided by a special committee – International breakthrough artiste, Most promising indo-caribbean dance group, Posthumous award and

Lifetime acheivement award.

The 103fm Fan’s Choice Award will be decided through a special 103fm promotion.

The nominees are as follows:

Best male artiste

Raymond Ramnarine

Ravi B

Vicadi Singh

Anil Bheem

Rakesh Yankeran

Best female artiste

Savita Singh

Katelin Sultan

Rasika Dindial

Reshma Ramlal

Rawytee Ramroop

Best original song

Adesh Samaroo – One Nip of Puncheon

Rakesh Yankaran – Kaisa Bahaar

Rasika Dindial – Dudu Kat

Rooplal Girdharrie – Char Balma

Suresh Maraj – Wok De Land

Best chutney soca collaboration

Ravi B and Nisha B – Lawa

Raquel John and Hunter – Plenty Iron

Captain Kendal, Dawg E Slaughter and LTron – Suga Water

Ravi B and Tempa – Chutney Steam

Hemlatha Dindial and Rawytee Ramroop – Daaga Piya

Song of the year

Kenneth Salick – 4x4 Van

JO-E – Miss Me Again

Anil Bheem – Indian Anthem

Ravi B – Wedding Party

Raymond Ramnarine – Touch De Ground

Best new artiste

Katelin Sultan

Vanita Willie

Tony Cuttz

Vicadi Singh

Sunil Ramsundar

Best chutney soca

Jo-e – Miss Me Again

Ravi B – Shirley Gyal

Rick Ram – Luzaar

Rasika Dindial – Jing-a-ling

Kenneth Salick – 4x4 Van

Best taan singing/baithak gana

Sunil Ramsundar – Ab Choliya

Rasika Dindial – Dudu Kat

Suresh Maraj – Wok De Land

Dubraj Persad – Shaadi Karo

Rooplal G – Char Balma

Producer of the year

Big Rich – D Pungalunks Factory

Rishi Gayadeen – RG Productions

Rishi Mahatoo – Maha Studios

Kishore ‘Wizzy’ Ramdath – Wizzy Studio

Professor Bounty – Bounty Target Productions

Best music video

Savita Singh – Bachupan

Ravi B and Nisha B – Lawa

Kenneth Salick – 4x4 Van

Raymond Ramnarine & Rakesh Yankaran – Chande Jaisa

Raymond Ramnarine – Touch De Ground

Best indo-caribbean band

Raymond Ramnarine & Dil-E-Nadan

Ravi B & Karma

RG the Band

Avatar

Shakti Strings