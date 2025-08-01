Ghanian delegation meets with PM

WELCOME: Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister in Charge of Special Initiatives, Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana is greeted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on July 31 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. PHOTO COURTESY OPM - OPM

A Ghanian delegation led by Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister in Charge of Special Initiatives, Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, met on July 31 with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a post on its FB page.

"Today, Persad-Bissessar, joined by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers and Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John welcomed a distinguished Ghanaian government delegation led by Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister in Charge of Special Initiatives, Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana," the post said.

Discussions focused on strengthening co-operation and exploring opportunities to deliver tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

Persad-Bissessar reaffirmed her Government’s commitment to deepening ties and expanding TT’s presence across the African continent.

Those accompanying Agyekum to the meeting included Dr Samuel Appiah-Kubi, technical co-ordinator; Gyampobah Mintah-Gyampoh, consultant; Charles K. Marfo, Charge d' Affaires of the Ghana High Commission; Eric E. Duodu, Minister/Consul; and Emmanuella N. A. Opong-Peprah, First Secretary, Political & Economic.