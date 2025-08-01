Dylan Carter, Zuri Ferguson ousted from heats at World Aquatics Champs

Ace TT swimmer Dylan Carter had a rough outing at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on July 31 as he was unable to progress to the semifinals – bringing up the rear in heat 12 of the 50-metre freestyle in 22.51 seconds.

Swimming out of lane nine, the 29-year-old Carter didn't trouble the leaders and hit the wall a disappointing tenth in the ten-man field. It placed him 43rd overall in a competition which featured over 115 participants. Serbia's Andrej Barna won heat 12 in 21.44, with Australia's Cameron McEvoy (21.53) and Israel's Meiron Cheruti (21.64) finishing second and third respectively. Brazil's Guilherme Santos (21.67), Hong Kong's Ian Ho (21.82) and Ukraine's Vladyslav Bukhov (21.83) finished fourth through sixth and also qualified automatically for the semis.

On August 1, McEvoy and Barna advanced to the final, with the former progressing from the semis with the fastest time of 21.30. The 50m freestyle final will be contested on August 2.

Also on July 31, teenager Zuri Ferguson, who debuted at the Paris Olympics last year, placed sixth in heat two of the women's 200m backstroke in two minutes, 18.89 seconds (2:18.89) swimming out of lane three. Ferguson's swim was good enough for 35th overall out of 42 starters. Kazakhstan's Xeniya Ignatova (2:14.09) won the heat, with Peru's Alexia Sotomayor (2:14.56) and Chinese Taipei's Ya-Jia Chang (2:17.34) finishing second and third respectively.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown (2:08.01) and Hungary's Dora Molnar (2:08.53) progressed from the heats with the fastest times and also qualified for the August 2 final.