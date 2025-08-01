Dowlath: We'll hire 100 more tech-voc teachers

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath. - Photo courtesy OTP

EDUCATION Minister Dr Michael Dowlath announced the government's goal to hire 100 more assistant instructors of technical/vocational education and training (TVET) subjects, speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing on July 31 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. He said the new teachers would serve in 96 schools nationwide (especially in Caroni and Victoria) and teach in 12 subject areas.

Dowlath vowed an immediate recruitment of teachers on contract so as to fill existing vacancies as soon as possible.

He said his ministry has worked very closely with the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

"The government is taking this bold step to reverse years of neglect of the TVET area and governance in schools."

The measure placed TVET as central to workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and national diversification.

Dowlath listed the TVET teaching vacancies as including: technical drawing (28 vacancies), industrial arts (29), food and nutrition (20), clothing a textiles (19), agricultural science (17), mechanical engineering (ten), electrical and electronic technology (11), visual and performing arts (11).

"This is a situation we inherited,"he said.

Dowlath said at present some 85 posts of school principal were vacant, out of some 125 positions for head.

He said the TSC has been working hard to fill these posts, including conducting 18 interviews for new principals in the past week..

Dowlath said ministry got the TSC's permission to conduct interviews and appoint T1 teachers at primary schools. Deans and heads of department would also be assessed by the TSC.

"We expect them to be filled." He said the measures he had announced were "good news", especially to those individuals who were qualified to the available positions in TVET.

"We are working very closely with the Teaching Service Commission to fill as many of these vacancies for the new term."

In the question session, he was asked about the plan to fill teaching vacancies.

Out of 165 TVET teachers in TT, he said 100 teachers would be in contrast posts, while the remaining 65 posts would be interviewed by the TSC. He said 65 posts had been vacant for four years.

Dowlath also announced an extra week of vacation for pupils before they return to school, which he said would now commence on September 8.

He said this change would help reduce the usual burnout of all parties in the firs term – teachers, pupils and parents – but still ensure no teaching time was lost.

He said this period would allocate much-needed repairs to be done to schools. Detailing the process of assessing require repairs, he said 78 contracts have been signed so far. "We are well on target." In the question session, Dowlath said the new TVET subjects would help produce pupils who had more employability and were more work-ready, due to their skills-based education.