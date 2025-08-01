Bring Dragon back to life

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: The potential turnaround with the Donald Trump administration’s approach could indeed reopen discussions around the Dragon gas project, offering a faster and more cost-effective pathway compared to alternatives like pipelines from Guyana or ongoing negotiations with Exxon.

Given Dragon’s significant progress and its relatively short timeline for development, it presents an attractive opportunity for TT to boost its energy exports and diversify its revenue streams.

However, political rhetoric may complicate efforts to revive the project. Anti-Nicolas Maduro sentiments and regional diplomatic tensions could impact negotiations and regional co-operation, especially if political stability becomes a concern.

Despite these challenges, the immense progress made on Dragon and its cost efficiencies make it a priority. Because it requires less time and investment, it could be a strategic move to quickly enhance the nation’s energy output and foreign exchange earnings.

If political and regional hurdles can be managed, reinvigorating the Dragon project could provide economic relief and strengthen our regional leverage.

In conclusion, while political rhetoric and regional dynamics may influence timelines, the scale and potential benefits of Dragon make it a viable and attractive option to consider, especially in an uncertain energy market. Strategic diplomacy and clear policy commitment will be key to bringing it back on the agenda.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail