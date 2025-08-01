Arima Borough Celebrations begin

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj - File photo

“The place to be this August is Arima!” Arima Mayor Balliram Maharaj made the statement as he unveiled the plans for Arima’s Borough Day celebrations on July 31.

Speaking to media at the Arima Borough Corporation office, O’Connor Drive, Arima on July 31, Maharaj said the corporation remained committed to making the event the best it could be.

“Though we face financial limitations this year, the Arima Borough Corporation is committed to preserving the essence of our annual celebrations. The programme will include key cultural and civic events, among them our thanksgiving service at the Santa Rosa RC Church on August 3 at 9 am and the cherished Borough Day Parade of the Bands on August 9.

“We are also pleased to announce that a range of events focused on community development and cultural pride.”

Some events include Arima Discount Day on August 8, Arima Pan Crawl on August 10, car racing on August 17 and 23 and Arima Authors Event at the Arima Public Library on August 18.

He said August 1 marked a dual celebration, as it marks both the abolition of slavery 187 years ago and the day Arima was declared a Royal Chartered Borough in 1888.

“These are two milestones that speak to resilience, freedom, dignity and identity. I wish the people of TT a joyful Emancipation Day and I extend heartfelt greetings to the people of Arima on the occasion of our 137th Borough Anniversary.

“As we commemorate this proud legacy, we do so with a deep respect for the people who built this town, especially our First Peoples, whose traditions and presence continue to define Arima’s unique character.”

Maharaj said he remained grateful for the opportunity to serve his hometown, which had shaped every chapter of his life. He said the borough had given much to the nation, including TT’s first local governor general Sir Solomon Hochoy, cultural icons Lord Kitchener and Bunji Garlin, and sporting legends such as Larry Gomes, Cliff Bertrand, Ainsley Armstrong, Deone Lendore and Sunil Narine.

“We boast of historical landmarks like the Arima Velodrome, built under former mayor Percy Cezair, the first national stadium with floodlights and an all-weather athletic track. We continue to call for renewed investment in facilities like the Larry Gomes Stadium, which has hosted both national and international events but is now in urgent need of repair.

“Likewise, the long-overdue reconstruction of our Town Hall remains a priority. These are not just buildings, they are spaces of civic pride and community development. Our story is rich and our futures must be no less inspiring.”

Maharaj appealed for support from residents, community stakeholders, national agencies, corporate partners and members of the media to make the celebrations a success.