African fashion takes over Port of Spain

Family members all decked out in co-ordinating outfits at the Emancipation celebrations in Port of Spain on August 1. - Photos by Jeff K. Mayers

MEMBERS of the public took to the streets of Port of Spain in their traditional, brightly-coloured African garb and beaded jewellery for the Kambule Street Procession as the country celebrated African Emancipation Day on August 1. The parade ended at the Queen's Park Savannah. Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers was there and took these photos: