345 bursaries to be awarded this year

Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Prakash Persad at a post cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on July 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Prakash Persad said youngsters heading into tertiary-level training can apply for one of 345 bursaries being provided by the government for the upcoming academic year.

This is 68 more bursaries than the amount given in 2024 by the then PNM government.

He made this announcement at the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on July 31.

He said while parents had been worried about the provision of bursaries – even as education is a critical part of one's life – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was very keen on educating the nation's young.

He described this year's allocation as "a lot more than before."

In 2024, according to an education ministry press release dated June 20 of that year, 277 students were awarded national bursaries. That release said $36m was allocated in fiscal 2023/2024 to the National Bursary Programme programme to cover tuition fees and other allowances awardees.

The value of the 345 bursaries to be awarded for the upcoming academic year was put by Minister Persad at around 50-51 million dollars.

Persad said an extra additional scholarship was now being awarded for last year to make up for a previous mix-up.

"We just need to remind parents and those who would have gotten the bursaries that they need to sign up to remain and work in Trinidad for some period of time to satisfy the requirements of the bursary.

"We want to give the assurance also that appropriate jobs would be found for them in the ministries so they can use their talent and sills and the education they would have gotten." He hinted that school-leavers could defer taking up their places in tertiary education by one year if desired.

In the question session, he was unable to recall the number of bursaries awarded last year, but said people had complained about a reduction in the number. He said, "We are looking at it now. All those who qualified by the criteria – and this year 345 people qualified – and therefore they have gotten it.

"All those who met the criteria were given bursaries."

Pressed on bursaries, he said he had been talking to people to ensure the venues where bursary beneficiaries were place to work after their tertiary studies were in fact in line with their individual choice training. Persad said his ministry was collecting data now, so that by next year bursary award would be even more directed.

He said in a very quickly changing world, growth areas for study were including AI, automation and robotics in manufacturing.

"The institutions, money is a problem. We are trying as best as possible to ensure the institutions survive because universities play a critical role in a country's development and we have to ensure they survive but survive with a purpose – to impact on the country."