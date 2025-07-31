UWI, Chamber of Industry and Commerce sign agreement
The University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus and the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce have signed a research and innovation partnership agreement.
In a statement issued on July 31, UWI said the agreement was signed in June and represents a strategic step toward deepening alignment between the academic community and the business sector.
"The agreement is designed to close that gap between academia and business by fostering purposeful university-industry collaboration, moving from co-designed research to enterprise development."
Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase agreed with this view.
"The gap between academic research and business application has often hindered innovation. This partnership reflects our shared belief that we must work hand-in-hand to develop home-grown solutions that are both research-informed and commercially viable."
She added, "Our business community is rich with opportunity—but unlocking that potential requires the kind of insights and talent that reside within our universities.”
