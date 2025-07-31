THA promises transparency as director of social protection charged for sex crime

Hanif Benjamin. -

THE THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection (DHWSP) has responded to an allegation of sexual misconduct levelled against its director of social protection.

On July 30, social media reports revealed that the THA Director of Social Protection Hanif Benjamin, 47, had been slapped with two sexual related offences under the Children’s Act following an alleged incident earlier this month with a 15-year-old boy.

The report said Benjamin, a clinical traumatologist and therapist was interviewed and positively identified by the boy following an ID parade and has since been charged.

In an immediate response on July 30, the division said it had been made aware of serious allegations involving the director of the Social Protection Department. It added that the allegations were of a highly sensitive nature and were currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.

The division said it upheld the highest standards of conduct and had a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct.

"As such, we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness."

It added: "The division’s mission is to foster a safe, respectful and ethical environment for our employees, partners and the communities we serve. Protecting the well-being of all individuals, especially the most vulnerable is at the core of everything we do."

The division said it remained dedicated to maintaining a culture of integrity and accountability, remained focused on its duty to serve the public and would continue to act in the best interest of Tobago communities.

"We understand that a situation such as this can impact the public and we are committed to handling this matter with transparency while respecting the legal process and the privacy of all individuals involved. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take all appropriate actions, as deemed necessary.”