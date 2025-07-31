Slope stabilisation begins on Mandingo Road

A crew begins work to stabilise Mandingo Road, Princes Town on July 31. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Works and Infrastructure

SLOPE stabilisation works began along Mandingo Road in the Princes Town area on the morning of July 31.

In a Facebook post on the morning of July 31, the Works and Infrastructure Ministry confirmed the start of work to address the land slippage along the 1.2 km stretch of roadway.

Through this project, the ministry said it aims to restore safe access, stabilise the roadway, and bring peace of mind back to the community.

The project will involve the construction of a reinforced concrete retaining wall on a piled foundation, the installation of a gabion basket retaining wall, as well as associated drainage works.

The ministry said community members will soon have an opportunity to engage directly with its technical experts during an upcoming outreach meeting.

On July 30, the ministry issued a release of the then-impending works.

“These works are being prioritised in direct response to the severe landslip activity that has

significantly disrupted road access and caused major damage to homes in the area,” it said.

That same day, the site was surveyed by the contractor in preparation for the commencement of works.

“This project has been structured to address both immediate safety concerns and the long-term structural resilience of the area,” it added.

In the interest of public safety, the ministry urged drivers and other road users to continue using the alternative access route via Realize Branch Road and Sahadath Road.

Regarding the upcoming community outreach meeting, the ministry said it will not only give community members further insight into the project scope, but they will also be able to share their concerns or queries directly with the ministry’s technical team.