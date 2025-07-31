Scholarships, stickfighting, upliftment at Freedom Run 5K in Grande

Competitors take off in the Walke Street Emancipation Committee Feedom Run 5K in Sangre Grande. - File Photo

THE annual Walke Street Emancipation Committee Freedom Run 5K takes off at 4 pm on August 1 in Sangre Grande and promises to be an uplifting experience for participants and patrons.

The race starts at Walke Street with runners making their way through the neighbourhood before entering the heart of Sangre Grande and then finishing where they started.

For the second year in a row, three scholarships will be on offer courtesy the Sangre Grande Educational Institute and New Butler Associate College. The scholarships target students who may have dropped out of school or not passed certain subjects. Those interested must register for that particular category, complete the race and then complete an assessment by the schools.

There will be cash prizes for male and female runners finishing from first to third, while those placing fourth and fifth will receive hampers. Prizes will be given to the oldest participant completing the race, youngest participant completing the race, largest team and other categories.

Patrons will be entertained by the Jay Notes Steel Orchestra, a stickfighting exhibition, a moko jumbies display and a rhythm section. Those interested in training to be a moko jumbie can register for beginner courses in Valencia.

There will be face-painting for children, massages for runners and other treats.

Registration is $40 per person and closes at 3.30 pm.