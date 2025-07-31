First Citizens reports $344m profit

First Citizens Bank, Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

The First Citizens Group has reported a profit of $344.5 million for the quarter ending June 30.

This information was disclosed by group chairman Anthony Smart in First Citizens' unaudited condensed financial results for this quarter.

Smart said this result brings the year-to-date profit before tax for the nine-month period to $987.5 million.

"This is a 5.8 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024."

Smart said, "Profit after tax also increased by 5.1 per cent, amounting to $719.6 million,"

He added there was a growth of 1.8 per cent to $47.9 billion in the group's total assets when compared to September 30, 2024.

Based on these results, Smart said the board declared a third interim dividend of $0.53 per share.

He added the group aims to provide its customers with value-added solutions which are based on its strong corporate principles, ethics and sound governance.

Smart also praised First Citizens Bank for being recognised by the Euromoney and Banker magazines for being the best bank in Trinidad and Tobago and being among the top 30 commercial banks in the region.