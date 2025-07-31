Ex-Children's Authority head granted bail on sex charges against minor

Hanif Benjamin. -

HANIF BENJAMIN, a former head of the Children’s Authority, has been granted $170,000 surety bail to cover two sex charges involving a minor.

Benjamin, a clinical and forensic traumatologist and clinical therapist, appeared before Master Delicia Bethelmy in the San Fernando Masters Court on July 31.

He was charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual communication with the child. The virtual complainant is a 15-year-old boy.

Attorneys Ajesh Sumessar instructed by Andre Cole represented Benjamin. Benjamin is currently the director of Social Protection at the Tobago House of Assembly.

The state was represented by attorneys Sgt Reagan Ramanan instructed by Insp Ramdeo Sookdeo.

The state initially objected to bail. However, Bethelmy granted the bail with conditions.

Benjamin is not to have any contact or communication with the boy or any witnesses.

The accused must also surrender his passport and report to a station.

The case was adjourned to January 6, 2026.

Benjamin is considered a leading authority on trauma, mental health and social protection in the Caribbean.

The Children’s Authority is a specialised agency responsible for the care and protection of children, especially those at risk or who have been victims of abuse or neglect.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred earlier this month.

A report was made to the Child Protection Unit in the Central Division, and officers of the Special Victims Department launched an investigation, which led to the charges.

Cpl Cassie laid the charges.