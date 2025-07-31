Colin Mitchell re-elected Chinese Association president

Colin Mitchell. - Photo courtesy CATT

THE Chinese Association (CATT) has announced the re-election of Colin Mitchell as president for a second consecutive two-year term, following the annual general meeting on July 29.

A press release said that since first taking office in 2023, Mitchell led a modernisation agenda that transformed the association’s facilities, revitalised its sections and significantly increased membership.

His re-election – alongside an energetic and skilled team – marks a clear vote of confidence in his vision for continued progress.

“It’s been an honour to lead this transformation,” said Mitchell. “Our team is deeply committed to building a CATT that celebrates heritage while boldly evolving to meet the needs of today’s families and members. We are just getting started.”

The newly elected 2025–2027 management committee includes: Mitchell; Brandon Chow Lin On, VP; Michelle HoWong, Secretary; Karlene Ammon, Treasurer; and committee members Brian Woo, Stacy Quan, Mark Cockburn, Ian Belmonte, Michelle Mar Fan Urquhart, Patrick Yung and Reagan Low Chew Tung.

The release said during Mitchell's first term, CATT achieved completion of modern restrooms, changing rooms, and new caretaker quarters; tripling of parking capacity by demolishing an old structure and installing upgraded lighting for night use; start of construction of a new outdoor multi-sport court to support pickleball, basketball, volleyball and badminton.

There has also been significant increase in membership including new teen and family programs as well as national recognition with nine CATT members qualifying for the Pickleball World Cup Team.

“This association is 80 years old,” Mitchell said. “We owe it to our founders and future generations to ensure it remains vibrant, relevant, and resilient.”