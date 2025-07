Calypsonian Master Funny dies

Donric "Master Funny" Williamson. - File photo

Donric "Master Funny" Williamson has died.

He was most known for further growing and developing the sub-genre of humourous calypsoes. The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) confirmed his passing to Newsday on July 31.

