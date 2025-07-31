ASJA to appeal 'cheating student' ruling: Schools will become unmanageable

- File photo

THE Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) said it intends to appeal the recent court ruling against one of its schools regarding strict penalties for a student caught cheating during exams.

In a media statement on July 30, the association warned that the recent court decision raised "public concern and discussion" on how schools nationwide manage student discipline.

"Schools will become unmanageable if this is allowed to stand," the statement said.

The case involved a then 12-year-old student from ASJA Girls' College in San Fernando, and her father's legal challenge against disciplinary action taken by the school.

The High Court had ruled in favour of the student. It dismissed an application by the school's acting principal, the college, and the ASJA Education Board of Management to set aside permission for judicial review.

ASJA recalled that the case involved how the school's administration disciplined the student caught cheating and whether the school's disciplinary processes are subject to judicial review by the courts.

"It is therefore a matter of public interest and importance which will have a wide spread effect on the implementation of disciplinary measures against students who have been found guilty of cheating in exams," the statement said.

ASJA's position is that the day-to-day management of its school, and for that matter, all schools across Trinidad and Tobago, lies in the hands of the principal and members of staff as is permitted by the Education Act and the National School Code of Conduct (NSCC)."

ASJA's position is that this aspect of the school's administration ought not to be so fettered and/or at the mercy of any parent who does not want his/her child to be disciplined or subject to school rules applicable to every other child.

The statement added: "One can ask with significant force: If school administrations start watering down disciplinary actions to satisfy disgruntled parents, what would happen to school discipline? Where would that process end and take us as a country?"

"This is not an ASJA issue or even a denominational school issue. It affects each and every school and how any principal is to manage and run their schools on a day-to-day basis and implement disciplinary measures for cheating in exams."

The statement said based on the judgment, the child's father did not dispute that the child was caught cheating in exams.

"If the courts are to intervene in everyday decision making by school administrators when parents disagree, it is the view of ASJA that all schools will become unmanageable and controlled by the views of every disgruntled parent," the statement said.

"This would lead to a situation where no principal would want to make decisions for fear of being dragged through the courts."

ASJA highlighted that this cannot be correct or good for the already strained education system and the level of indiscipline existing in schools.

It said children learn and adopt patterns from adults and school administrations.

"Therefore, when it comes to zero tolerance for indiscipline and cheating, this ought to be supported and not attacked through the courts and on social media," the statement said.

"We do note with concern the attacks on social media against the principal involved in this matter and urge those people to cease such personal and undignified statements. The principal, like every other person, is doing a job and nothing more."

ASJA said along with the school's administration, they will continue to defend their core principles and defend a zero-tolerance for cheating.

ASJA said it had offered counselling to the student, which was refused.

It added, "ASJA also notes with gratitude the outpouring of support for the school and its administration, especially as we are at a crossroads nationally, as regards indiscipline in schools."

"School administrations across TT ought to be supported and disciplinary actions, including strong deterrents for cheating, ought to be strengthened, not attacked and watered down because of who the parties involved may be."

Part of the school's penalties included awarding zero marks for all remaining exams that term and marking her permanent record with a "bad mark" and the comment "caught cheating in an exam."