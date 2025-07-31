﻿8 held in police 'Summer Slam' operations in Mayaro

- File photo

A priority offender and an illegal Venezuelan were among eight people detained early on July 31 when police carried out a series of co-ordinated raids and search operations in the Mayaro district as part of the ongoing Summer Slam operations.

A police statement on July 31 said the operations were in keeping with the State of Emergency Regulations 2025.

The suspects were held in connection with various offences, including possession of narcotics, illegal ammunition, and prohibited items.

The officers seized over one kilogramme of cocaine and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Immigration authorities are interviewing the Venezuelan national.

The joint operations took place between 2 am and 7 am.

It included officers from the Mayaro CID, the Eastern Division Task Force (EDTF) and the Canine Unit.

The operations were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paponette, led by Insp Mahabir and Sgt Mohammed and supported by a team from other units.

“These efforts form part of the police’s commitment to public safety and its proactive stance in curbing illegal activity during the declared SoE,” the statement said.

The police urged people to continue co-operating with law enforcement officers and to report any suspicious or illegal activity through the police hotline or via the TTPS App.

Investigations are ongoing.