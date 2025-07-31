2 held in Princes Town for traffic, fraud offences

- File photo

TWO men, aged 25 and 46, were arrested in a joint exercise by members of the regular and municipal police on July 30.

Robert Ramcharan, 25, of Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, was charged with driving without a driver's permit and driving without a valid insurance certificate.

On July 31, police confirmed that he was granted $5,000 bail and is expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on August 6 to answer the charges. PC Ramjohn laid the charges.

The second man, also from Buen Intento Road, was arrested for possession of a fraudulent document.

The arrests were made during a roving stop-and-search exercise in the Princes Town Police Station district between 8 am and 1 pm on July 30.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Supt Simon, Supt Kissoonlal, acting ASP Morales and Insp Ragbir, of the Southern Division, along with Supt Guzman of the Princes Town Municipal Police Station.

Officers from the Princes Town and Tableland police stations and the Penal/Debe Municipal Police Station also participated, under the supervision of acting Sgt Ali and acting Sgt Sookdeo.

During the operation, police issued 51 fixed penalty notices for various traffic offences and completed 34 stop-and-search forms.