2 dead, 1 wounded in Arima shooting

- File photo

AN overnight shooting in a forested area in Arima has left two people, one a teenager, dead and another wounded and hospitalised.

The police identified the dead as Kimanie Dyer, 17, of Zone 8 in Wallerfield, and the other as Kershawn Edwards, 21, of Zone 8, Mt Zion, Maturita in Arima.

The bullet-riddled bodies were found on a farm at Demerara Road, Arima, shortly after 2 am on July 31, after police received a tip-off.

Police recovered 34 spent 9mm shells, one spent 5.56mm shell and two live 9mm rounds nearby.

The survivor, a 25-year-old also from Wallerfield, remained hospitalised up to the morning of July 31.

According to police reports, at 11.48 pm on July 30, officers of the Arima CID responded to a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the Arima General Hospital.

He sustained injuries to his right hand and was brought in by a friend, less than an hour earlier, around 10.30 pm on July 30.

Relatives told officers the victim, together with Dyer and Edwards, had earlier gone hunting in a forested area opposite Punette Extension in Arima.

At about 2.05 am on July 31, the officers got the tip-off and went to Demerara Road, where they found the two bodies lying on the roadway next to a white AD wagon.

The vehicle’s licence plate was detached but found on the ground in front of the car.

Investigators said the wagon matched the description of one used in a robbery with violence on July 29 in the Arima district.

DMO Dr Tayla Jurawan ordered the removal of the bodies, pending autopsies at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, police are continuing investigations.