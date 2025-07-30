Woodbrook Fellowship Friendly Society honours SEA graduate

From left Allison Huggins secretary, Woodbrook Fellowship Friendly Society, Krishna Seenath, vice-president, Zariah Gormandy recipient and Urban Huggins president. -

The Woodbrook Fellowship Friendly Society recently celebrated the outstanding achievement of juvenile member Zariah Gormandy.

Gormandy successfully passed the 2025 SEA exams and secured a place at her first-choice school – Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain.

She was presented with a cheque, in the presence of her grandmother Hazel Huggins and other society members, at the Woodford Street office on July 26.

The society actively encourages its juvenile members to save regularly, with a commitment to support their educational journey. At the end of primary school, the society doubles the members’ contributions to help them prepare for secondary education. Similarly, upon completing secondary school, members receive a dollar-for-dollar match to assist with further endeavours.

The society congratulated Gormandy on her achievement, and wished her well as she embarks on her secondary school journey.