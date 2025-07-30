WI women U19s lose to USA in fourth T20

West Indies U19s off-spinner Samara Ramnath took 2/12. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

WEST INDIES women’s Under-19 team suffered another three-wicket loss against USA’s U19s in match four of a five-match T20 series at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine on July 30.

The result saw USA take a 2-1 series lead (one no result) with the final fixture set to bowl off on August 1, from 10 am, at the same venue.

Put in to bat, the hosts had a devastating start as their top three wickets fell with just six runs on the board, in under four overs. Eboni Brathwaite rescued the innings with a quick-fire knock of 53 runs from 37 balls but she had little help from her teammates.

Brathwaite was the only batter to get within double-figures as the Windies U19 women were stifled to 89/8 from 20 overs. Leg-spinner Saanvi Immadi (3/23), Aditi Kumar (2/9) and Maahi Madhavan (2/18) delivered pivotal spells for USA.

Set a low target of 90 for victory and a series lead, USA also lost wickets consecutively throughout their innings, but were still able to achieve a match-winning 92/7, with four balls remaining.

Sainavi Kambalapalli (19) and skipper Chetna Pagydyala (19) top-scored for the visitors. Off-spinner Samara Ramnath (2/12) was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies while Naijanni Cumberbatch and Brianna Harricharan both bagged 2/14 each.

The WI women's U19s will be aiming for victory in the final T20 as they seek to level the series.

Summarised Scores

WEST INDIES WOMEN U19 89/8 (20) – Eboni Brathwaite 53; Saanvi Immadi 3/23, Aditi Kumar 2/9, Maahi Madhavan 2/18 vs USA WOMEN U19 92/7 (19.2) - Sainavi Kambalapalli 19, Chetna Pagydyala 19; Samara Ramnath 2/12, Naijanni Cumberbatch 2/14, Brianna Harricharan 2/14 – USA U19s won by three wickets.