Why your chamber subscription matters

Think support, think ally and think of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber).

From our humble beginnings in 1879, the TT Chamber has forged its legacy as the largest and longest-serving business sector organisation in the country.

With a growing capacity of over 600 member companies and 1,400 plus company representatives spanning our consultants, sole traders, service providers, entertainers, manufacturers, retailers and our larger conglomerates, our demographic is representative of the varying business landscape in TT, with ours being the only entity with a Tobago Division.

Strength

At the core of the TT Chamber lies a structured governance system, designed to deliver results with accountability.

Our board of directors is a perfect mix of industry leaders and business owners providing strategic direction and oversight.

Our CEO, tasked with the implementation of our strategic goals, works in tandem with the secretariat – a dedicated team of managers and support staff in executing the set initiatives to the benefit of you – our valued membership.

How exactly do we support you – our members?

Your chamber subscription helps us help you.

The list of services and benefits to members, though intangible, adds great value and contributes to the success of each of you, our members.

Walk with me as we go through some of our benefits:

1. Advocacy: Being the "Voice of Business" is no easy feat. Through the concerted efforts of our Trade and Business Development team, however, we can responsibly represent the challenges of not only our membership, but the wider business community.

Through dialogue with governments, regulatory agencies and policy makers, the chamber has positioned itself to effectively influence decision making, not only at the local, but regional and in some instances international levels. These efforts include lobbying for beneficial legislation and best practice policies, leading to the support and economic growth of our members.

2. Market research: Our research capabilities give members access to market intelligence and economic reports/data, much needed in today’s fast-moving economy.

They range from data analysis and industry reports drawn from a comprehensive study into the subject, through surveys, opinion polls and in some instances, feedback from workshops/events.

3. Networking: At the chamber, one of the core functions is to create multiple networking opportunities among our member companies.

These structured opportunities allow members to connect, collaborate and build relationships that can lead to new partnerships, clients and business growth.

These events include mixers, trade missions, seminars and focus groups, where members gain access to a wide range of professionals from various sectors.

In a world of constant economic shifts, digital competition and regulatory complexity, the chamber took the initiative to offer digital networking tools, such as our recently conceptualised online member directory, online forums and virtual meetups, making it easier for businesses to connect beyond geographic boundaries.

By fostering this community of mutual support and shared interests, the chamber acts as a bridge – linking businesses to one another, as well as to potential customers, suppliers and local decision-makers.

This supportive network can be especially valuable for small businesses and entrepreneurs seeking visibility and credibility within the local business landscape.

4. Events: One of our more tangible and recognisable roles is the hosting of our various events – maintaining a commitment to provide networking opportunities for our members.

These take the form of our mixers, luncheons and workshops. At least four times for the year, you get to attend our larger signature events, which provide fertile ground for the realisation of some partnerships, collaborations and business referrals.

Testimonies from our startups and MSMEs advise that these events bring a world of difference, from obscurity to breakthrough and from our larger partners, an opportunity to expand influence and realise new potentials.

5. Rental: More than just our home base, our building, located at Columbus Circle, Westmoorings, offers a modern, flexible facility that can be tailored to your specific event, be it an executive meeting or your very own wedding and reception.

But don’t take my word for it, book a site visit and have a look at the different room options, which also have wheelchair accessibility, high-speed internet and secure parking with a provision for state-of-the-art AV equipment and catering options.

6. Health plan: With a membership base of over 600 member companies, our health plan has proven to be one of the most competitive on the market.

Our financially current members have the opportunity to join our Group Life and Health Insurance Plan and select from our two options – the ChamberMedi Core or the ChamberMedi Plus.

This remains an ideal insurance coverage solution, particularly for our bronze and silver members who may not normally qualify for group plan premium rates because of the size of their operation and staffing numbers.

7. Secretariat resources: The chamber’s secretariat serves as the administrative and operational backbone of the organisation.

Our professional staff is responsible for executing the chamber’s strategic goals and providing day-to-day support to its members.

Some of the ways our members are by way of certificates of origin – our Trade and Business Development Unit issues non-preferential certificates for goods that do not fall under established Free Trade Agreements. All companies seeking certificates of origin must have a registered account with TTBizlink before requesting certification.

8. Brand promotion: Our Brand Development and Public Affairs Unit offers increased visibility and brand promotion to its members by creating opportunities to showcase their businesses to a wider audience, both within the business community and to the general public.

These opportunities include sponsorship opportunities, event co-branding, member advisories, website and social media postings. Other branding opportunities include:

· CONTACT magazine: This twenty-five-year-old publication has been recognised as one of the more established and widely read magazines.

With CONTACT’s evolution into a digital subscription, members’ profiles are now available at the click of a mouse and available to an even wider cross-section of our business community, including government ministries, diplomatic missions, tertiary educational institutions, libraries, and business development institutions locally, regionally and internationally.

· Newspaper columns: Appearing in two of the nation’s major business supplements, the Chamber articles represent the voice of the business community addressing issues that affect them on a national scale.

9. Committees: The pillars on which the chamber stands are our standing committees.

These committees continue to play a crucial role in addressing specific areas of interest and concern within the business landscape and inform our advocacy efforts.

Our volunteer members offer their time and expertise and focus on key sectors, issues and initiatives.

The TT Chamber boasts the following committees, which ensure the chamber remains responsive to the needs of the business community:

· Crime & Justice

· Digital Business & Technology

· NOVA

· Employment & Labour Relations (ELR)

· Orange Economy

· Environmental, Social & Governance

· Food Security, Agriculture & Fisheries

· Facilities Development & Management

· Health Care

A TT Chamber subscription is not just a line item in your budget.

This membership is a strategic move that opens doors, strengthens your voice, and links you to a support system designed to help your business thrive.

Whether you’re just starting or expanding into new territory, consider your chamber not as a cost – but as a catalyst.

The chamber offers visibility and promotion, access to training and resources, collective strength and an unmatched support system.