[UPDATED] PM: Trinidad and Tobago was a nation of grass-cutters under the PNM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says government is opposed to the existing structure of Cepep, URP and the National Reafforestation Programme as she claimed these programmes had made Trinidad and Tobago a nation of "grass-cutters" under the then PNM government.

At a budget consultation in her Siparia constituency on July 29, she said, "I am very much against the whole structuring of Cepep, the URP and the (National) Reafforestation (programme)."

She repeated claims made about corruption in Cepep and asked, "You really want gangs?"

She said Cabinet had met to discuss Cepep.

Persad-Bissessar added government is considering how people formerly employed in Cepep could be placed into programmes in which they could learn a skill and then be transitioned into more sustainable employment.

"We give them a stipend and let them learn something to transition out (of Cepep). How long you want to be cutting grass for? We have become a nation of grass-cutters under the PNM."

She added, "Cepep cutting grass, URP cutting grass, reafforestation cutting grass when you supposed to be planting trees."

Persad-Bissessar claimed the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the National Gas Company were also involved in grass-cutting.

She said some UNC supporters are angry with her and government because they feel "we should just replace the Cepep and the URP." Persad-Bissessar disagreed with this view.

She claimed Cepep, as currently structured, offers criminals the possibility of infiltrating Cepep gangs for their own benefits. So it is not that we are vicious. It is not that we are racist. This is for everybody."

Persad-Bissessar added, "I cannot in good conscience continue that programme. We have to restructure."

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, who is the line minister for Cepep, had made similar statements. In June, approximately 10,700 Cepep workers were fired.

After a meeting between fired Cepep workers and contractors at Lisas Gardens Community Centre, Couva on June 29, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said the PNM would take legal action on behalf of the fired workers.

On July 9, an application for breach of contract between Eastman Enterprise Ltd (EEL) and Cepep was filed in the Port of Spain High Court by attorney Kareem Marcelle, the PNM Laventille West MP. A decision is expected to be made on this matter in August.

This story was originally published with the headline Kamla: 'We have become a nation of grass cutters under PNM' and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

