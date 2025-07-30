Two suspects held in the Tobago murder

- File photo

CHARGES are expected to be laid against two suspects in the murder of Trevon Walker in Moriah, Tobago, who was shot on July 29.

The men, aged 39 and 42, are assisting police with enquiries.

They were arrested around 1.45 pm on July 30 during an intelligence-led operation in the Signal Hill area which also involved members of the Regiment led by Captain Akil McKenna.

Police said that around 2.30 am on July 29, Walker, 22, of Lady Smith Trace, was driving a car along Highland Road, when another car pulled in front of him.

Walker, police said, pulled aside, jumped out of the car and ran into some nearby bushes. His assailants fired several shots at him and he was later found dead in some bushes on the eastern side of the roadway.

Newsday understands a joint army/police operation commenced at 12.15 pm on July 30 and saw officers searching areas in Moriah and Patience Hill. Insp Bacchus was overall lead officer in the exercise.

Newsday was told that one of the suspects was held at around 2 pm at a river in Spring Garden.

Walker's father, Clifton Walker, welcomed the news that two men were held and could be facing charges.

“I cannot complain. If they say that is them and they hold them, I very much appreciate that. So we will be a little more comfortable now until my son is laid to rest,” he told Newsday.

He said he is grieving his son’s death.

“People will talk and say all kinda thing. But with all that they might say, they can’t bring back my son. If they cudda talk and make meh son come back from the mortuary, where he is right now, everybody wudda be good and I wudda be comfortable. But ah just have to live with that now.”

Walker is the island’s fourth murder victim for 2025 and the first since the state of emergency (SoE) was implemented on July 17.