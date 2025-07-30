Royhil Seals shine in Summer Water Polo tourney in Curacao

Members of the Royhil Seals Water Polo Club receive their gold medals after winning the under-16 category at the Curacao Aquatics Summer Water Polo Tournament. Photo courtesy Royhil Seals -

Trinidad and Tobago's Royhil Seals Water Polo Club had a successful trip to Willemstad, Curacao last week as they had a string of commendable performances at the Curacao Aquatics Association Summer Water Polo Tournament, which concluded at the Pisina Bennie Leito on July 26.

With two teams entered in the under-14 coed category, Royhil Seals showed their supremacy as both teams progressed to the final. In the under-14 coed final, the Royhil Seals "A" team got the better of their "B" counterparts as they got a stunning 19-14 win to take first place.

In the under-16 coed category, the Royhil Seals team didn't have things their own way as they slipped to a third-place finish. Peru's Aquatica took top spot in the under-16 coed category, with Curacao's Orca's taking second place.

Royhil Seals' under-16 girls' team played a best-of-seven series against Orca's and got an exciting 4-2 win to clinch the series. Orca's won the first game, but the Royhil Seals ladies battled back to win three straight games to assume a 3-1 lead. Orca's notched their second win of the series in the subsequent game, but Royhil Seals clinched the under-16 girls' duel by getting the decisive win in the sixth game.