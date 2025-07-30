Public figure being probed for sex offences against minor
A public figure is assisting the police with a recent report of sexual offences against a child.
The suspect went to a police station in the Central Division on July 29 after the report was made against him.
Newsday learned that he is facing two charges: inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexually communicating with a child.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place less than two weeks ago and involves a boy.
The Child Protection Unit is leading the investigation. Once charged, he will appear before a master in the High Court.
