Public figure being probed for sex offences against minor

- File photo

A public figure is assisting the police with a recent report of sexual offences against a child.

The suspect went to a police station in the Central Division on July 29 after the report was made against him.

Newsday learned that he is facing two charges: inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexually communicating with a child.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place less than two weeks ago and involves a boy.

The Child Protection Unit is leading the investigation. Once charged, he will appear before a master in the High Court.