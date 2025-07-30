Outing the real fire in prisons

MP Marvin Gonzales - GREVIC ALVARADO

THE EDITOR: The bold headline news telling of a 65-inch TV installed in a prison cell is outrageous. Equally scandalous is Opposition Chief Whip and MP Marvin Gonzales’s audacious remarks claiming that the finding is a failure of the present government.

He appears to be on an foolish roll, as this latest irrational comment comes on the heels of his recent racial slurs citing Bangladesh and Delhi in relation to the ethnicity of state board members. But for now, Gonzales would be better left in his little world of arrogance and irrelevance as the country focuses on the real issue – contraband in prisons.

The Prison Officers' Association argues that junior prison officers should not be blamed for the large TV’s location in a prison cell since prison hierarchy would have allowed or directed the infringement. This is a revelation that is quite believable. As such, the populace waits with bated breath for the repercussions of this insanity.

Turning to the solution to prevent recurrences, the employment of a special audit team set up under the Ministry of Defence should be considered. The team should comprise people of high integrity, a quality that appears to be woefully lacking in almost every facet of existence at this time. Other criteria should include a prison security background or related credentials.

The audit team would be made to carry out spot or random checks at a moment’s notice at prisons across the country. Moreover, officials including senior officers at a prison should not be made aware of when the facility will be audited. The visit of the audit team should always be a surprise to ensure proper functioning is maintained.

Upon audit completion, the team leader will report his findings to the line minister, Wayne Sturge, with recommendations so that informed directives may be issued.

Quick action must be taken to stymie the perennial contraband issue if we no longer wish to blow out sparks in lieu of outing the real fire.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert