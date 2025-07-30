No Man’s Land, whose responsibility

Mangrove fringes the Bon Accord Lagoon and No Man’s Land. - Photo courtesy Shivonne Peters-McPherson

Shivonne Peters-McPherson discusses the changing face of the popular party site in the Buccoo Reef Marine Park.

Tobago has long been known for its diverse, pristine and unique marine environments, spanning colourful coral reefs, dense mangroves and white sand beaches. This beauty propelled the island’s popularity in the 1990s and 2000s as an "unspoilt" destination, perfect for visitors seeking a benign nature experience.

Along the island’s south-western coastline, beaches such as Pigeon Point, Mount Irvine Bay and Store Bay are popular. Underwater adventures are found on coral reefs such as Kariwak Reef off Store Bay, or reefs off the northern coast such as Charlotteville and Speyside. Among Tobago’s top beaches, one specific beach is memorable, No Man’s Land.

On maps it is officially known as Sheerbird’s Point. No Man’s Land is a sand spit in the heart of the marine park. Although it is relatively near, you get to it by boat. The perceived distance gives visitors a deserted island-feel. In fact, some refer to No Man’s Land as an uninhabited island. The sand spit extends from Buccoo Beach and encloses the Bon Accord Lagoon. It is an integral part of the Buccoo Reef Marine Park Complex which was designated a Ramsar Site/wetland of international importance. This relatively small and narrow peninsula gives one the sense of being in two worlds at once. On the seaward side, a pristine white-sand beach and on the lagoon side, towering red mangrove trees along the water’s edge, where salt and fresh water meet. To date, ambiguity surrounds the ownership and management oversight of the peninsula, with private landowners and the THA/ government mentioned in this regard.

Ecological value

While No Man’s Land might seem to be merely a beach, its ecology is incredibly significant, particularly with respect to its role in maintaining habitats, species and ecosystems beyond Buccoo and its environs. Mangroves bordering No Man’s Land provide a habitat for fish, shellfish, seabirds and countless marine species. The Bon Accord Lagoon acts as the nursery for the Buccoo Reef, providing a nesting area for seabirds, a breeding ground and shelter for marine species. Seagrass beds on either side of No Man’s Land are also important habitats for fish and species such as conchs, sea cucumbers and turtles. Both mangroves and seagrasses have important functions in climate regulation and shoreline protection.

Recreational activities

In addition to its ecological value, No Man’s Land has long been utilised for recreation and tourism-related activities. However, No Man’s Land and the way it is being used have drastically changed over the years. According to Edgar Johnson, a resident and tour operator at the Buccoo Reef for over six decades, the No Man’s Land of the 1960s had fewer visitors. At that time, the area was mainly used for private activities facilitated by the estate owner. In the 1970s, a handful of glass-bottom boats would utilise the area for tourism-related activities such as barbecues. By the 1980s, interest in No Man’s Land grew as more people started to visit the area. By the 1990s No Man’s Land was included on the itinerary of tours to Buccoo Reef.

Today, the shore at No Man’s Land is dominated by several semi-permanent structures as a significant portion of the beachfront is utilised for commercial activity including the sale of food and drinks and designated spaces for recreational activities. ATV riding has become popular in the area. The number of people visiting the area has increased substantially in recent years along with the number of boats and small crafts frequenting the area. Scientists are yet to investigate the impacts of heavy human traffic at No Man’s Land and implications for the park.

Habitat conservation

Changes in the wider Marine Park over the years has been a source of concern leading to several initiatives aimed at improving marine resilience and promoting habitat conservation.

Many of the changes we have observed in the Buccoo Reef reflect those observed at a global level; declines in coral cover, overgrowth of macro algae and a decrease in the population of environmentally important species such as sea urchins and herbivorous fish. Tobago has experienced the impacts of coral bleaching events as recently as 2024 (following mass bleaching events in 2010 and 2005), and the introduction of invasive species, for instance, the lionfish in 2012. On a local scale, these environmental stressors affect marine habitats and the provision of ecosystem services such as shoreline protection, but also has the potential to impact tourism.

Now more than ever, our focus must be on maintaining and preserving our coastal and marine habitats, both at No Man’s Land, in the wider Buccoo Reef Marine Park and around the island. Conservation efforts must be grounded in scientific research to ensure the future sustainability of our dynamic marine environments. Studies should be conducted to determine carrying capacity of this unique ecosystem – comprising so many diverse habitats. Consider the most frequented areas such as No Man’s Land, Nylon Pool and Coral Gardens. The relatively small size and narrow shape of the peninsula, the absence of restroom facilities and the environmental sensitivity of the area suggest a lower carrying capacity as compared to other beaches for instance Pigeon Point. Other management strategies such as zoning of activities will also be useful in reducing user conflicts and facilitating greater protection for ecologically diverse areas.

Who is responsible for No Man’s Land?

It is necessary for the over-arching philosophy and policy of a marine protected area be used to guide and regulate the use of the park and its diverse habitats. All users should have a sense of pride and ownership in preserving, sustaining and caring for the park. This will come from deliberate strategies that encourage knowledge and understanding of the creatures and complexity of the area. Putting people – local tour operators, vendors, fisherfolk, NGOs, coastal communities, resource managers and enforcers – at the centre of any management strategies will be a key component in protecting both ecosystems and livelihoods.

Stakeholder engagement efforts should also centre on the examination of existing activities to determine the potential environmental impacts and the alignment with nature-based tourism models. Immediate action to reduce waste, the introduction of solid waste management systems and operating procedures for the sale of food are especially important. Consistent patrols of the area will be necessary to ensure compliance with regulations. Such efforts will ensure that No Man’s Land retains its position as one of Tobago’s best and most ecologically diverse beaches.

Dr Shivonne M Peters-McPherson is a marine scientist who has studied the Buccoo Reef for over 14 years. She is also a part-time lecturer and regional consultant specialising in sustainable development and marine protected area management. For further information e-mail shivonne17@hotmail.com.