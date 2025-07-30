Media Institute president joins Global Media Forum

Kiran Maharaj.

Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) president Kiran Maharaj has been appointed to the steering committee of the Global Forum for Media Development (GFMD).

A release from the institute on July 30 said the announcement was made on July 16 during an extraordinary general assembly of the forum, after an online vote by member organisations.

The release said she will represent Latin America and the Caribbean, along with Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism executive secretary Adriana Garcia. They join an influential group of representatives from Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia; Europe (northern, southern and western); the Middle East and North Africa; North America; and key global and policy-focused organisations.

Maharaj said it is a profound honour to represent the Caribbean at the GFMD’s highest decision-making level, given the current challenges faced by global media and news outlets.

“This appointment ensures our region’s experiences and priorities are heard on the international stage and allows the Caribbean to play a vital role in shaping global efforts to strengthen ethical, operational, and innovative media environments. I am committed to supporting GFMD’s mission and promoting the diverse voices of the Caribbean in the vital work to safeguard media freedom and democracy worldwide.”

The MIC said the GFMD is the world’s largest network of media development and journalism support organisations, with 203 member organisations from 82 countries.

“It champions the interests of independent journalism by fostering collaboration, advancing best practices, and advocating for enabling environments where media outlets can thrive.

“Ms Maharaj’s appointment serves as a testament to the growing influence of Caribbean media professionals on the international stage and highlights the region’s ongoing commitment to defending press freedom, supporting media innovation, and upholding the core values of journalism.”