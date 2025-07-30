Man jailed for 20 years for raping his aunt

- File photo

A 36-year-old man was sentenced on July 30 for raping, sexually assaulting and robbing his aunt in a 2012 attack in west Trinidad. The man, who was 23 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Justice Kathy-Ann Waterman-Latchoo sentenced him to 14 years in prison with hard labour for rape and grievous sexual assault, and six years for robbery with aggravation. The sentences will run at the same time and his time already spent in custody of one year, eight months and nine days will be deducted.

According to the evidence, on June 29, 2012, the 54-year-old victim received a call from her nephew saying he was outside her home. After arriving and chatting with him briefly, she gave him food. Once inside the home, he made comments that made her feel uncomfortable. He then attacked her in the living room.

During the assault, the man threatened her with scissors, forced her to perform oral sex, and then raped her. Before leaving, he took back $100 he had earlier returned to her and warned her not to alert anyone.

He told his victim, "You will call the police, I done make up my mind. You done say so much about me. When ah finish here I going to deal with daddy and that friend dey. Ah done know ah making ah jail, so today ah fixing up everybody."

He also told his victim, “Call the police nah and tell them ah wearing blue, you know I like blue,” and then left the porch. As he was leaving, he turned to her and said, “Doh make no noise dey you know,” as he held on to the burglar proof and watched her. He then left.

The victim called police, who took her to the hospital and later processed the crime scene. Following an investigation, police arrested and charged the man.

As part of the sentence, the judge ordered the man’s name be added to the National Sex Offender Register. He must report to the nearest police station within seven days of his release and continue reporting every three months for 12 years.

The police commissioner was also instructed to publish the man’s details on the public sex offender website within 14 days. Senior prosecutor Dylan Martin and attorney Melissa Sookhan represented the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.