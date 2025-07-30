Kamla: 'We have become a nation of grass cutters under PNM'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says government does not want to shut down Cepep or any other programme that helps the most vulnerable people in society.

She made the comment during a pre-budget consultation in her Siparia constituency on July 29.

"I can say that I am very much against the whole structuring of Cepep, the URP and the (National) Reafforestation (programme)."

But Persad-Bissessar repeated claims made by the UNC about corruption in Cepep.

"You really want gangs?"

Persad-Bissessar said, "I cannot in good conscience continue that programme. We have to restructure."

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, the line minister for Cepep, has made similar statements.

She added government is considering how people formerly employed in Cepep could be transitioned into more sustainable employment.

"How long you want to be cutting grass for?"

Persad-Bissessar claimed, "We have become a nation of grass cutters under the PNM."

She added, "Cepep cutting grass, URP cutting grass, reafforestation cutting grass when you supposed to be planting trees."

In June, approximately 10,700 Cepep workers were fired.

After a meeting between fired Cepep workers and contractors at Lisas Gardens Community Centre, Couva on June 29, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said the PNM would take legal action on behalf of these people.

Beckles said the opposition will consider similar action for other workers who are now being targeted for dismissal by the UNC since it won the April 28 general election.

Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi told the UNC to put on their court clothes for legal battles on several fronts in the coming months.

On July 9, an application for breach of contract between Eastman Enterprise Ltd (EEL) and Cepep was filed in the Port of Spain High Court by attorney Kareem Marcelle who is also the PNM Laventille West MP.

A subsequent order issued by the court on the same day said the matter will be heard virtually by Justice Margaret Mohammed on July 18.

Cepep is being represented in this matter by attorney Jared Jagroo of Freedom Law Chambers. A decision is expected to be made on this matter in August.