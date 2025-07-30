Isabella Dieffenthaller misses out in women's 200m free at World Aquatics

Isabella Dieffenthaller, left, after winning a silver medal for TT at the CCCAN Swimming Championships in Mexico. Photo courtesy Bertram Blackman. - Photo courtesy Bertram Blackman

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Isabella Dieffenthaller, 19, did not advance past the heats of the women’s 200-metre freestyle event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore late on July 28, TT time.

Dieffenthaller was 38th overall in a field of 46 swimmers in the heats. The TT swimmer was eighth in heat two in two minutes, 05.58 seconds (2:05.58). The winner was Elisabeth Ebbesen of Denmark in 2:00.36, closely followed by Enkhkhuslen Batbayar of Mongolia (2:01.14) and Venezuelan Maria Victoria Yegres Cottin (2:01.15).

No athletes from heat two advanced to the semifinals, as only the top 16 swimmers over the five heats progressed. The faster swimmers participated in heats three, four and five.

Also competing in Singapore for TT are Dylan Carter, Zuri Ferguson, Nikoli Blackman and Liam Carrington.