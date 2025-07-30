Human trafficking hope

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Jeff K. Mayers

THE SENTENCE imposed by High Court Justice George Busby on July 28 in a human trafficking case brought against an ex-cop sends a loud signal and supplies hope in a situation in which human traffickers rarely face justice.

The judge sentenced Valentine Eastman to 16 years, five months, and 15 days’ hard labour. Eastman, 63, had been found guilty in January by a jury on charges of harbouring Colombian women for sexual exploitation back in 2013.

In coming up with the sentence, Justice Busby rightly considered the implied breach of social contract evident from the fact that Mr Eastman was, at the time, a serving officer of the TT Police Service. The abuse of power involved in such a person, who was sworn to protect and serve, taking part in a deceptive scheme to lure vulnerable people to these shores for mistreatment cannot be overstated.

The judge factored in the level of planning involved, the threats and intimidation issued, the degree of financial graft that arose and the horrific psychological harm endured by the victims in the case. Even though Mr Eastman had a clean record, all of this was enough to merit a severe sentence.

In sharp contrast, however, is the fate of Mr Eastman’s co-accused, against whom a case involving six charges was discontinued in the same month that he was found guilty. The matter collapsed because of the refusal of three victims to testify. They had been lured into the country, rescued and then returned to their home. That they would not wish to participate in judicial proceedings here was foreseeable. It points to the need for the state to reconsider how it might make it easier for the evidence of foreign victims to be given appropriate weight.

That there is willingness to do so is suggested by the three-pronged approach articulated by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander on July 30 in his upbeat statement commemorating the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Citing the recent multi-agency exercise known as Operation G-Ride, he said, “This sends a strong message: We will find you, we will dismantle your operations and we will prosecute you.” It is the last part that is a steep hill to climb.

For too long, there was just one human trafficking conviction. This, despite 80 reports of suspected trafficking, 15 probes, the rescue of 31 Venezuelan nationals, including seven minors, and the arrest of nine people – all in 2024 alone. Convictions have not kept pace, pointing to curious administrative, legislative and resource failings. The powerful message sent by Justice Busby’s sentence will be drowned out unless all such widespread failings are addressed by Mr Alexander, himself a former police officer.