Double-Olympic medalist Wendell Mottley to receive Yale Athletics' highest honour

Olympic double medallist and former minister Wendell Mottley. - JEFF K MAYERS

Trinidad and Tobago’s double-Olympic Olympic medallist and former government minister Wendell Mottley, is among six distinguished Yale alumni who will be hounored at the 2025 Blue Leadership Ball on November 21.

Mottley, a 1964 Yale graduate, will receive the prestigious George HW Bush ’48 Lifetime of Leadership Award—Yale Athletics’ highest honour—recognising alumni whose lives exemplify service, integrity, and excellence.

Mottley’s selection reflects not only his athletic accomplishments but also his decades of leadership in public service, economics, and national development.

Representing TT at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he captured a silver medal in the 400m and bronze in the 4x400m relay, with Edwin Skinner, Kent Bernard and Edwin Roberts.

At Yale, he captained the men’s track and field team and set indoor world records in the 400m, 500m and 600m events. He remains the Ivy League record holder in the 440m/400m and Yale’s record holder in the 600m/500m events.

After earning his degree in economics from Yale and a master’s from Cambridge, Mottley returned home to TT where he built a multifaceted career.

He worked in housing development before entering politics, serving in both the Senate and House of Representatives during the 1980s and 1990s. He held several key ministerial roles—including Minister of Housing and Resettlement, Industry and Commerce, Finance, and Tourism—and in 1993, founded the Civilian Conservation Corps to support at-risk youth.

His career later extended into international finance as a managing director and senior advisor at Credit Suisse in New York, where he served for 15 years.

In 2008, he authored a seminal economic analysis as a visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development. He also chaired the board of the Unit Trust Corporation, the Caribbean’s largest mutual fund, and served on the board of Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

Additionally, in recognition of his lifelong service, Mottley was awarded the Order of the Republic of TT in 2018, the country’s highest national honour.

Mottley has also served as a board member of the World Wildlife Fund, a member of the Asa Wright Beard Foundation, the leading environmental group in the Caribbean, and sits on the leadership council of the Yale School of Forestry. “The Blue Leadership Ball is one of our most meaningful Yale traditions,” said Yale Athletic Director Victoria M. Chun. “It is our opportunity to honor alumni whose leadership reflects the very best of Yale—on the field, in their careers, and throughout their lives.”