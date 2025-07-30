Culture Festival to celebrate music, spoken word, drumming

Two-time Carnival Queen Shynel Brizan will open Culture Festival activities with a special moko jumbie display. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The fourth annual Culture Festival is building up to be a unique and artistic presentation of roots and culture through music, spoken word and drumming. The festival takes place at Motown Panyard, Jade Trace, Mon Repos, San Fernando on July 31.

Held in celebration of Emancipation Day on August 1, this year’s Culture Fest is themed Breaking the Chains.

Hosted by veteran selector Jah Tower, owner of virtual broadcasting platform Global FM Reggae Radio, this year’s cast will not only feature some of Trinidad and Tobago’s finest selectors and DJs, but also a rich blend of local and African culture.

Two-time Carnival Queen Shynel Brizan opens the night’s activities with a special moko jumbie display and performances, traditional dance and an upbeat drumming segment.

Local reggae artist Empress Light will deliver her spoken word piece before Jah Markie gets the reggae performances under way.

From there, selector Jacko of Firm Foundation hits the set before ReggaeMatic Sound.

Fresh off his European tour, Jah Fyah TBI will grace the stage to deliver some of his long-time and more recent hits. Reggae artists Revelation and Zebulun are also gearing up to bring the musical fire through song.

Marabella-based Royal Order, TT-born Canadian selector Chalice Sounds, Gasparillo’s own Mighty Selah, Kutan Sounds and musical messenger Zion Child will cap off the celebrations.

This event will be hosted by roots and reggae broadcaster La Moja.

Jah Tower called on reggae fans across TT to come out and support an event “which promotes love, unity, equal rights and justice” throughout the community.

“This year’s edition of Culture Fest will be a special one, and maybe our biggest yet,” he said.

“We’ve been planning for several months to deliver a action-packed show of positive music and upful vibrations as we continue to strive towards strengthening the community fabric; not only in San Fernando and environs, but throughout the twin-island republic.”

Culture Fest 2025 is powered by T-Rex, sponsored by Steppin’ Razor Promotions. Additionally, hosts of TT’s Ital Food Festival – Ital is Vial – will also be present at the event.