Couva doubles vendor charged with wife's murder

SHOT DEAD: Kamnee Thackurdeen. -

A 45-year-old doubles vendor from Couva has been charged with the murder of his common-law wife Kamnee Thackurdeen, 47.

The accused, Sydney Singh, was also charged with possession of a gun and ammunition. He appeared before master Whitney Franklin in the South B High Court on July 30.

WPC Horsford laid the charges on the legal advice from deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal. Singh was denied bail and remanded into custody.

A sufficiency hearing has been set for May 19, 2026.

Thackurdeen was shot and wounded at her home at Fire Station Road on the night of July 22.

While removing her, investigators found a revolver under her.

She was taken to the Couva District Health Facility in critical condition and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. Thackurdeen, who would have turned 48 in December, died the next day.

When Central Division police initially responded on the night of July 22, they were told that an unknown gunman had walked into the house and announced a robbery.

The gunman is said to have shot Thackurdeen in the chest and then left in an unknown direction.

Further investigations revealed that the initial report did not align with observations and officers subsequently detained a close relative. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were alerted and began investigations.