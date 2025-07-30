City Police officer found dead at home

DEAD: WPC Jaye Bonard seen in this photo taken from her Facebook page. -

A female Port of Spain City Police officer was found dead at her home on July 29.

According to a police report, at around 8.25 pm, Ag Insp Brathwaite and officers from the Besson Street Police Station went to the Lodge Place, East Dry River, Port of Spain home of WPC Jaye O. Bernard where they were met by a neighbour.

The woman said she last saw Bernard alive during the early morning hours on July 29 when the officer was seen cooking in her home.

However, after multiple attempts were made by neighbours to contact Bernard by calling out and knocking on her door, no response was received.

Neighbours looked through the curtains by a window in a bedroom of the house and saw Bernard's body on the floor.

The officers gained entry into the house and found Bernard's body between the bed and a wardrobe. There appeared to be no visible marks of violence on the body but a whitish substance consistent with frothing was observed around the lips.

Neighbours informed police that the deceased was a known epileptic who was prone to seizures.

The City Police Department was contacted and officers led by PC Roach visited the scene and officially identified the deceased.

District Medical Officer Dr Fridie later ordered the body removed to the Port of Spain mortuary for autopsy.

The scene was photographed and processed by Port of Spain Crime Scene Officers. Homicide Bureau, Region One, was also informed.

PC Dennis is investigating.