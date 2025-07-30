bpTT's quarterly report: Investing in the future of energy

BpTT's Mento platform off the southeast coast of Trinidad. Photo courtesy bpTT -

WITH 12 offshore platforms and three subsea installations, bpTT is TT’s largest hydrocarbon producer, having started producing oil and gas in the country in the 1950s.

Since then, both the nation and bpTT, has grown from strength to strength, developing oil and gas.

Now, with most of the country’s oil and gas resources being mature, bpTT is reaffirming its commitment to getting the most out of TT’s mature oil and gas fields, in its quarterly update released on July 28.

Digging deeper into mature fields

President Dave Campbell in a presentation at Society of Petroleum Engineers of TT (SPETT) symposium on July 8 said bpTT is using technology, innovation and experience to get the best out of TT’s mature fields.

Campbell said just as mature fields are a mainstay for TT’s economy, so too are mature basins one of bpTT’s core strengths.

"They are not new territory to us. They are a core part of our portfolio. We have learned that with the right approach mature basins can continue to deliver at material value.

"In bpTT and indeed globally, we bring decades of experience to bear in terms of operating some of the world’s most mature and technically complex basins," Campbell said.

"From the harsh environments of the North Sea… to the vast onshore fields or Russia and Rumalia in Iraq, we have constantly demonstrated how mature assets can be revitalised and made more competitive."

Campbell said bp Global has developed several innovations such as using compression and seismic surveys for better production on mature fields.

"I remember myself when I first started in Forties (the second largest oil field in the North Sea) they were just installing gas lifts in wells there for the first time."

He said the wells in the Forties began to see declines after years of producing millions of barrels of oil a day.

Campbell said, with the use of technology the production was able to keep going until bp sold the field to Apache in 2003.

The field, he said, is still operated by Apache more than 20 years later.

He said bpTT has introduced compression – the method of compressing gas in oil and gas fields to increase production – in fields in TT such as Cassia.

"Across our mature basin portfolio in TT we have been using technology to unlock the potential of mature fields."

He added that seismic reprocessing has been pivotal in unlocking more opportunities for production in mature fields.

"We shot a very large ocean bottom survey about ten years ago. I think we are still living off the benefit of that now," he said. "We are still finding new pockets of gas on the basis of that ocean bottom seismic survey.

"And it’s not only introducing a new technology, it is also reprocessing that can be done again and again as technology moves forward."

The energy company also gave new updates on the Cypre gas field which achieved first gas earlier this year.

Cypre is located 78 kilometres off the south-east coast of TT in the East Mayaro Block in a water depth of about 80 metres.

It is bpTT’s third subsea development. It includes seven wells and subsea trees tied back to its existing Juniper platform.

The quarterly report confirmed that bpTT has started Phase 2 of its drilling programme, which comprises three wells.

The first well has been completed and drilling is processing on the second well.

Once drilling is completed the next step would be to hook up the two wells to their current system and commission the wells.

In May, bpTT announced it achieved first gas in its Mento Field, a 50/50 joint venture with EOG resources of TT’s south-east coast.

Production from Mento is expected to start up in 2027.

bpTT invests in the future of energy

From clean energy to investing in education in energy, bpTT has also highlighted how it is investing in the future of energy.

On July 25, bpTT announced that first electrons from the Brechin Castle solar farm have been successfully delivered to the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

Brechin Castle, the first utility scale solar farm in TT, is being developed through a joint venture between bpTT, Shell and the National Gas Company (NGC).

The programme is ultimately expected to provide about 92 megawatts of power to the national grid – eight per cent of TT’s electricity demands.

This in turn is expected to offset a significant amount of natural gas for the downstream energy sector.

The quarterly report also highlighted the company’s investment in people, starting with "bpTT Boost" a youth development camp that was launched on July 15, just in time for the July/August vacation (JAVA) for students between the ages of 11 and 15.

The camp is facilitated by the Business Clinic and sponsored by bpTT.

Ryan Chaitram, vice president of communications and external affairs, said the camp provides a complete developmental experience for students through a combination of different disciplines such as coding and entrepreneurship to foster creativity, problem solving and confidence in navigating the digital world.

The students will also get cricket training from former West Indies player Mervyn Dillon and Mayaro-based Kofi Chase, as well as football training from former national player Leston Paul and local Government councillor Ryan "Fry" Stewart.

