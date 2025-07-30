Attorneys: Plot for Rajaee Ali's extra-judicial killing

ATTORNEYS for murder accused and suspected gang leader Rajaee Ali say government has been spreading false information about him in order to justify the enacting of serious security measures including the state of emergency (SoE) and also pave the way his possible extra-judicial killing.

In a letter to the Prisons Commissioner dated July 29, Ali’s lawyer Keron Ramkhalwhan said that reports linking Ali to a plot against the judiciary and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions were “misinformation and a false narrative.”

The letter also disputed claims that Ali escaped custody, that drones were seen over Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas, and that his transfer from MSP to the barracks was due to national security concerns.

Ramkhalwhan said the spread of these reports could be used to justify Ali’s “extra-judicial execution” and demanded answers from state authorities. Ali's legal team has asked for proof of when and where the drones were found, any photos of the aircraft and confirmation that Ali is still in state custody.

“Further to instructions received to date, it is our considered position that the narrative currently being disseminated by the authorities constitutes a deliberate construct, designed to facilitate the extra-judicial execution of the intended applicant at the direction of the State," Ali's letter said.

"This narrative also appears intended to provide justification for the extreme measures recently adopted by the Government including the contemplated or declared state of emergency."

Ali's lawyers also requested a virtual meeting with him by 9 pm on July 29, to ensure he can give instructions on the allegations. “It is crucial that his constitutional rights, including access to legal counsel, are protected,” Ramkhalwhan said.

Ali is challenging his July 18 transfer from the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca, saying it was unlawful and broke prison rules.

He is asking the court to send him back to the MSP, declare that his rights under Section 4(b) of the Constitution were violated and award damages. Justice Marissa Robertson has set deadlines for evidence and submissions before a September 5 hearing.

Ali is represented by Ramkhalwhan and Anwar Hosein. Ian Benjamin, SC, appears for the Commissioner of Prisons, while Anand Ramlogan, SC, represents the Attorney General.

Ali’s claim are that he was moved under Section 7 of the Prisons Act, which lets the Commissioner of Prisons transfer inmates between prisons when and as needed. His lawyers say the state has not explained why he was moved. They say he has been denied family visits, proper clothes, books, food of his choice and daily exercise (airings).

A state of emergency was declared on July 18 after police claimed they got intelligence of a network of imprisoned gang leaders plotting attacks on senior officials including judges, officers in the DPP's Office and government officials.

That same day, Ali, Robert Paul, Daryl Bissoon, Earl Richards and Bevon Williams were all moved to Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas.

Ali’s lawyers claim he was strip-searched twice, blindfolded and held with two other prisoners. Ali, the lawyers also claimed, has not eaten since July 18 because he fears the food, delivered by masked men, could be poisoned. He also fears for his life.

His lawyers say his transfer was unlawful, limits his access to legal counsel and was a misuse of authority.

His new court action follows a habeas corpus bid which was dismissed on July 21.

On July 24, police charged Ali with possessing banned items at Golden Grove Prison, Arouca in June. Officers allege a June 25 search led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin found a Samsung phone, an unbranded SIM card and a charger, which are banned under Section 8(1)(f) of the Prison Service Act.

On July 23, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander updated detention rules under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, adding Teteron Barracks and other sites as official detention centres.

Lawmakers debated the Prisons (No. 2) Order, 2025, in the Parliament to have the two military bases deemed prisons under the Prisons Act. The SoE was also extended for a period of three months by a majority vote in the House of Representatives on July 28.