Angostura rewards over 40 SEA students

(L-R) Angostura’s Chief Operating Officer, Ian Forbes, Ministry of Education Acting District Curriculum Coordinator for Port of Spain and Environs Patrick Ramdath and Angostura’s DeputyCEO Rahim Mohammed with some of the 2025 SEA Champs. -

Angostura honoured over 40 students from over 30 primary schools at its 2025 SEA Champs Ceremony, themed I Am A Reflection of Success.

The company said that the event, held at its Laventille office on July 29, celebrated the students’ academic achievements and resilience.

“As part of our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, Angostura has historically awarded deserving students from primary schools within its fence line community of Laventille/Morvant.

"This year, the company has expanded its recognition to students from over 30 primary schools across the country to assist them as they begin their secondary school chapter.

“These students were among thousands across the country who participated in the Secondary Entrance Assessment. This award not only celebrates their academic excellence but also their dedication as they embark on their educational journey to secondary school,” a release said.

The students came from the following schools:

Fanny Village Government Primary, Palo Seco Government Primary, Orange Valley Government Primary, Durham Village Hindu Primary, Lendore Hindu Primary, Guayaguayare RC Primary, New Grant Government Primary, Rio Claro Vedic Primary, St Thomas (Mayaro) RC Primary, Santa Flora AC Primary.

South Oropouche Government Primary, Suchit Trace Hindu Primary, Bonne Aventure Presbyterian Primary, Marabella Girls' AC Primary, Tabaquite RC Primary, Excel Beetham Estate Government Primary, Laventille Boys’ Government, Laventille Girls’ Government, Success Laventille RC, Chinapoo Government Primary, Hockett Baptist Primary, Morvant Epiphany Anglican,

Morvant New Government Primary, St Dominic’s RC Primary, Lower Morvant Government Primary, Bethlehem Girls’ RC Primary, Bethlehem Boys’ RC Primary, Our Lady of Laventille RC, St Philip’s Government Primary, St Barb's Government Primary, Malick Girls RC, Rose Hill RC Primary, Patience Hill Government Primary, and Moriah Government Primary.

Lower Morvant Government Primary school Principal Nirmala Maharaj said, “Through the years, Angostura has been a tremendous support to the schools in the Laventille/Morvant area, as well as in Barataria. Consistently, the Angostura team has demonstrated to our students, parents and staff, that they are taking the journey with us, through our achievements and our challenges.”

Guayaguayare RC Primary school Principal Burt Wiseman said, “Angostura, by your generous grant to these students, you have planted a seed that has the potential of creating a lasting impact on all of them. These benefits are not only financial but also psychological. It sends a message to all, that if an institution as big and successful as Angostura is willing to invest in me, then I also have great value.”

The release said Angostura remains dedicated to nurturing talent and reducing barriers to education. Through initiatives like the 2025 SEA Champs, the company reaffirms its role as a proactive corporate citizen making a lasting difference in the nation’s youth.

Angostura’s chief operating officer Ian Forbes said, “We are proud to honour these students’ achievements and provide resources that will help them continue their path to success with confidence. At Angostura, empowering the next generation is a responsibility we hold with great pride. This contribution is a testament to our commitment to support their academic pursuits and inspire excellence.”

Each student was presented with a merit medal and a comprehensive back-to-school package, which included a $1,000 book voucher, a school bag filled with essential stationery items and an eco-friendly insulated water bottle.

Some of the stationery in each school bag included hard cover notebooks; three-subject spiral notebooks; a sketchpad; a Winners graph book; and Oxford Mathematics Geometry set; an Oxford Scientific Calculator; pens; pencils; coloured pencils; highlighters; refill sheets; file folders; a plastic folder; poster paints and paint brushes; a ruler; a sharpener; an eraser; a glue stick; craft scissors; a pencil case; correction fluid; sticky notes and markers.