6 held for theft of vehicles
SIX people have been arrested in connection with the theft of stolen vehicles, a TTPS press release said.
In the first case, in the Southern Division, two men were recently charged with receiving a stolen vehicle following investigations into the theft of a white Nissan Tiida valued $77,000.
The car was reported stolen from Cypress Ridge, Union Hall on July 18.
Under the direction of Snr Supt Simon and Supt Jaikaran, officers conducted a targeted operation that led to the arrest of two suspects from Marabella.
The release said that investigations are also ongoing into a second vehicle theft case in the same area, involving a Hyundai H100 panel van valued at $130,000. This van was stolen on July 19.
And in the Northern Division, a high-impact operation on July 29, led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of two stolen vehicles. Officers intercepted a black Toyota Corolla along Tamana Road, Talparo, revealing a fraudulent license plate linked to a different vehicle.
A silver Toyota Fielder Wagon, also reported stolen in the Cumuto district, was subsequently recovered during further surveillance.
This operation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson, Supt Ettienne and ASP Pitt, with operational execution by Insp Gadar, Sgt Persad, Cpl Foster and members of the Northern Division Task Force (Area South).
Investigations are ongoing.
