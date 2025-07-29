Two freed of Tobago credit union robbery

The case against two men accused of robbing the Lambeau Credit Union collapsed Tuesday after a court dismissed all charges because of noncompliance by the State.

Karime Carter, a Defence Force member, and Justin Paul were accused of stealing nearly $28,000 from the Carnbee branch during a daylight robbery on July 12, 2019. Police said two men entered the credit union posing as customers, forced people to the back of the office and pointed a gun at a female security guard.

On July 29, Master Indira Chinebas dismissed the case after prosecutors failed to send the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and failed to meet a May 29 order to file an indictment.

Prosecutors also could not proceed because both complainants were unavailable – one resigned and left the country, and the other is on injury leave.

Carter was separately accused of breaking into the Lambeau Police Station and damaging a vault.

The Lambeau Credit Union branch remained closed for weeks after the robbery.

Attorney Arden Williams represented Paul while Larry Williams represented Carter.