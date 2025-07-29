Tobago records its fourth murder

AS the seventh month of the year draws to an end, Tobago has recorded its fourth murder.

The deceased has been identified as Trevon Walker, 22 years old, of Lady Smith Trace in Moriah.

Reports said Walker was killed in a drive-by shooting along Highlands Road in Moriah, a short distance from his home.

On arrival, officers of the Tobago Division found Walker's lifeless body at the scene.

Reports say officers responded to gunshots.

Investigations are ongoing.