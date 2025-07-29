Solis earns $6.3m in profits

Solis chairman Angella Persad. - Photo courtesy Solis

ERIC Solis Marketing Ltd, a business equipment and imaging solutions provider, has reported a profit after tax of $6.3 million for the period ending April 30.

In its audited financial statements, published on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange website on July 29, Solis said the profit reflects its recent acquisition of Business Equipment & Interiors International Ltd (BEI) in January.

"Our results include three months of BEI’s performance. Profit after tax grew by over 220 per cent from approximately $2.8 million in 2024 to $6.3 million in 2025," Solis said.

The company's equity also doubled, moving from $14.7 million in 2024 to approximately $30.2 million in 2025.

Solis' asset also increased to $52.7 million in 2025 from $29.5 million in 2024.

The revenue for the period increased by $9 million, from $27.5 million in 2024 to $36.5 million in 2025.

Angella Persad, in her chairman's report, said as the company moves into financial year 2026, it will focus on building on the success of 2025

"Beyond our core focus on the office copier and printer market, we continue to diversify our business model through developing opportunities with Samsung in the commercial screen market, building on our industrial print production business and growing our office and furniture and commercial flooring and interiors markets locally and regionally through BEI," Persad said.

She added that the board of directors has approved a final dividend of 12 cents per share, which brings its total dividend for the year to 20 cents.

The dividends will be paid on September 1.