Siparia woman plunges off bridge to her death

- File photo

A Siparia woman died after the car she was driving plunged off a narrow bridge in Debe on the night of July 28.

Police said HADCO store manager Kalisa Danclair, 29, was driving her silver Toyota Axio over the narrow bridge near Rahamut Trace along Debe Trace around 9 pm when she crashed into the steel barricade and plunged into the Oropouche River.

Nearby residents, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team and the Fire Service all tried to save her, but were unsuccessful, as the car was completely submerged in water. Her car was eventually pulled out of the river by a wrecker, but she was found unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead by a district medical officer and her body was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital's mortuary pending an autopsy.